New record edition for the Porsche Festival which stopped at the Misano World Circuit in conjunction with the penultimate round of the Carrera Cup Italia of the season. The great party dedicated to the passion for the Zuffenhausen brand was also an opportunity to continue the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Stuttgart company, with 11,163 visitors including customers and enthusiasts.

Also Mission X in Misano

The Romagna circuit offered two days full of activities, with driving experiences on the track, shows and entertainment in the pits of the Misano track where for the occasion the new Mission , contrasted with the 356 Pre-A of 1953, in an ideal meeting between Porsche’s past and future.

The records of the Porsche Festival 2023

The Porsche Festival numbers speak of 1,236 Porsches that colored the Misano World Circuit during the two traditional parades. 512 experiences took place on the track, with over 4,000 laps of the track taking place between the curbs of the Romagna track while the Flat Track Arena saw the 911 Dakar as the protagonist.

The Porsche Classic Restoration Competition

Also staged during the eighth edition of the Porsche Festival, the Porsche Classic Restoration Competition, the competition dedicated to vintage Porsches open to all Porsche Centers and Porsche Assistance Centers in Italy, saw a 911 2000 S take the podium from the Padova Est Porsche Assistance Centre, followed by the Porsche 356 SC Cabriolet from the Milano Est Porsche Center and the 964 4 Cabrio from the Catania Porsche Assistance Centre, in second and third place respectively. The three cars that won the podium were the subject of a total restoration, starting from the deep paint stripping of the bodywork up to the complete overhaul of the mechanics, chassis and interior, including the replacement of all the deteriorated laminates.