The Porsche Festival 2023 is scheduled for the weekend of 7 and 8 October on the track of Misano Adriatico. Porsche Italia’s most important event of the year is dedicated to Porsche Centersto the Porsche Clubs, to the Partners and to all the fans of the Porsche brand, which this year in Misano celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the House of Stuttgart. The program of Porsche Festival includes a series of on-track activities, including the sixth stage of the championship Porsche Carrera Cup 2023. This championship represents the highest level of Porsche Motorsport, with the 992 GT3 Cup who compete in a spectacular night race Saturday night.

Porsche Festival 2023 Misano

The Porsche Festival get back on track Misano after the last two editions took place in Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta.

The Porsche Festival 2023 is scheduled for 7 to 8 October on the Misano track

The Porsche Festival 2023 program offers a variety of activities. In the Misano paddock it is possible to admire modern and vintage cars, together with the racing cars of the Porsche Carrera Cup.

The Porsche Festival still serves as the stage for the awards ceremony of the eighth edition of Porsche Classic Restoration Competition. In fact, during Saturday afternoon, the best restoration works of the site will be revealed Historic Porsches carried out during the year by Porsche Centers and Porsche Assistance Centres.

Historic cars from the Porsche Museum

But the strongest emotions also come from track which opens to clients for sessions hot lap on their own cars or on cars provided by the company, with pre-established shifts.

Among the scheduled track activities are My Porsche Supercaran experience with Taycan behind the wheel of Porsche’s electric, sessions aboard various versions of Porsche 911 with official instructorsi, an experience with the 911 GT3 RS and even the possibility of riding one 911 GT3 Cup driven by an official driver of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia.

The 992 GT3 Cups of the Porsche Carrera Cup

Finally, the program also includes a driving experience behind the wheel of one 911 Dakarsupported by a Porsche instructor on the Flat Track track of Misano.

PISTA Porsche Festival 2023 programme

The first on-track activities of the Porsche Festival start from 9.30 in the morning on Saturday 7 October.

Saturday 7 October 2023

09.30 – 10.00: Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

10.00 – 10.30: Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

10.30 – 11.00: Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

11.00 – 16.45: Dakar Experience (Flat Track track)

11.00 – 11.30: My Porsche Supercar

11.30 – 12.00: Taycan Experience

12.00 – 13.00: Porsche Carrera Cup Italia – Qualifying

1.00pm – 2.00pm: Circuit break

2.00pm – 2.30pm: Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

2.30pm – 3.00pm: Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

3.00pm – 3.30pm: Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

3.30pm – 4.00pm: My Porsche 911/718

4.00pm – 4.30pm: Carrera Cup Experience

4.30pm – 5.00pm: Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

5.00pm – 5.30pm: My Porsche Supercar

5.30pm – 7.30pm: Porsche Parade

7.30pm – 8.00pm: Circuit break

8.00pm – 9.00pm: Porsche Carrera Cup Italia – Race 1

Sunday 8 October 2023

09.30 – 10.00 Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

10.00 – 10.30 Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

10.00 – 15.45: Dakar Experience (Flat Track track)

10.30 – 11.00 My Porsche 911/718

11.00 – 11.30 Taycan Experience

11.30 – 12.00 Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

12.00 – 12.30 Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

12.30 – 13.00 Carrera Cup Experience

1.00pm – 2.00pm Circuit break

2.00pm – 2.30pm Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

2.30pm – 3.00pm Sport Experience (911/GT3/GT3 RS)

3.00pm – 4.00pm Porsche Carrera Cup Italia – Race 2

4.00pm – 4.30pm My Porsche Supercar

4.30pm – 6.30pm Porsche Parade

Porsche Festival Tickets 2023

Tickets for the Porsche Festival 2023 can be purchased online, but also on the track in Misano from 5 October to 8 October at the West entrance. Standard tickets are expensive 40 euros per dayincluding the possibility of parking, while the Hospitality pass a 190 euros offers additional benefits such as lunch, open bar and parade participation. The “hot lap” they are only available on October 7th 400 euros. Children under 10 enter for free, but you must bring identification.

The event ends with the parade of Porsches on the track

For packages My Porsche it is mandatory to show up at your office Porsche Partners for a preventive check, bring a helmet for the rider and one for the passenger. Parking spaces are available for Porsche cars at the main entrance of 10 Daijiro Kato StreetMisano Adriatico (RN) and for other cars in the surrounding areas.

