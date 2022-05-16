There is still no certain date and not even an official decision regarding the possible listing of Porsche on the stock exchange. The IPO of the Zuffenhausen house, leaked last year and then confirmed by Volkswagen itself, seemed imminent in recent weeks, with the same group from Wolfsburg who had talked about negotiations at an advanced stage for the public offer of the brand. A process similar to that carried out by FCA with Ferrari, which would have the objective of maximizing the value of Porsche and let its full potential explode. A move also endorsed by Herbert Diess, albeit cautious in the past regarding the need not to completely lose an asset such as the Stuttgart car manufacturer.

The nature of the operation, however, has led the Porsche shareholders themselves to proceed gradually, with Porsche Automobil Holding SE itself underlining that at the moment a decision has not yet been made regarding the future of the brand: “We are working on financing plans to be robust in different valuation scenarios for an IPO”he told Reuters Porsche SE chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch. “The actual feasibility of the IPO depends on a large number of different influencing factors … final decisions have not yet been made.”

Analysts have already assessed the extent of such an operation, with the Zuffenhausen brand for some it might worth over $ 100 million, actually exceeding even the same value as the Volkswagen group. For this reason, the Porsche and Piech families would intend to remain in control of the majority of the company, with the Wolfsburg giant himself ready to take a small slice during the stock market listing. The hypotheses regarding the start of the IPO operations spoke of the fourth quarter, with the second half of the year which would allow us to have a more organic vision even with respect to what will be the evolution of the sector crisis that is involving the automotive sector. global level.