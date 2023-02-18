It seemed all done in between Porsche and Red Bull, but ultimately the marriage was not celebrated. The Milton Keynes team wanted – according to him – to preserve its autonomy, agreeing months later with Ford and leaving Porsche seduced and abandoned, without a valid partner for entry into F1.

The arrival of the Germans is a hypothesis that still stands, and that Stefano Sundays warms. Naturally, the Formula 1 president would like as many houses in the Circus, but he himself was pessimistic about it: “It would be easy for me to say that Porsche should be asked about their entry into Formula 1. However, I think they are really thinking about it if there are opportunities available.“said a Sky Sports UK. “Naturally, the more time passes, the more difficult it is to be effective with a technical and commercial proposal. But I really hope that we can have more news in the near term. These are new power units, we are talking about new teams“.

Power units and teams that don’t all seem on the same level. On the one hand there are Ford, Audi and Porsche, who have reached an understanding (in the case of the vanished Porsche) with teams already present in Formula 1. On the other there is General Motors, which through Cadillac would team up with Andretti. The problem is known: the teams don’t want the collective prizes cake to be divided by 11 – and no longer by 10. The former Ferrari team principal has already expressed his opposition to Andretti’s aggressive modus operandi (it must be said that the Americans have switched to plan-B because plan A – that of entering on tiptoe – didn’t work ), but certainly the support of the FIA ​​and General Motors is a sponsorship to be taken into consideration: “I spoke to them very openly about it and said I would do it differently. With five races in North America, including Mexico and Canada, having two US teams would be quite attractive, that’s true, but I’d say we must be cautious. Now more and more, if you can join a family, you need to be really strong in terms of sustainability for the future. This has been one of the problems of recent years. We’ve had so many teams come in and out and we need to make sure we secure them for the future, for the best of the sport“.