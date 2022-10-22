Throughout 2022 the challenges on the simulator of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia have joined those on the track of the Carrera Cup Italia, which are experiencing the final appointment at Mugello. Those of the first sim racing championship in the world parallel to the real one, born in 2018 and now in the fifth edition of its innovative history, ended with the final in Monza, crowning Francesco Acquistapace 2022 champion.

In synergy between Porsche Italia, Ak Esports and its technological partners, in addition to Q8 Hi Perform, the main partner also on the track, the single-brand virtual racing car with the 911 GT3 Cup of the Zuffenhausen company this year involved numerous sim racers more and less experts and many enthusiasts thanks to a formula that involved them remotely on their simulators through the Assetto Corsa Competizione game.

Open to all and always in live streaming, the first phase included 5 rounds from which the names of the finalists admitted to the decisive appointment on the Monza circuit, where the classic format of the Carrera Cup Italia was adopted (qualifying, race 1 and race 2 with inverted grid) and the official liveries of the teams participating in the single-make on track were used.

The final stage was decided on the wool thread: Acquistapace (in BeDriver’s livery n.23, in the photo) won the title by just one point over Cristian Bianchi, while Amedeo Castorino completed the overall podium. Starting sixth on a grid that saw Giorgio Simonini on pole (then retired in the race), Acquistapace laid the foundations for the final success by winning race 1, completing the work by climbing up to fourth place in race 2.

The 24-year-old sim racer from Orbassano, province of Turin, qualified for the final by winning the second round of the season in Imola and as a prize he will now be able to take advantage of a Porsche Experience driving a real 911 GT3 Cup on the track.

For Bianchi, 25 years old from Massa Carrara and who reached the final after winning the inaugural round in Spa, the two second places obtained in Monza earned him the place of honor also in the general ranking and the prize of being able to experience “real emotions” ”Of the track in a Porsche Experience with a road car.

Winner of race 2 in Monza, Amedeo Castorino finished third and in recognition he was awarded a complete cockpit. The 19 year old from Sarzana (La Spezia) had reached the final as the winner of the fourth stage in Misano.

Acquistapace became the fifth champion of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia. The first to succeed in 2018 was the Emilian sim racer Enzo Bonito. In 2019 the expert Danilo Santoro won, followed in the roll of honor by Gianfranco Giglioli, who won the 2020 edition (preceded by a Prologue won by Giovanni De Salvo) and by the 2021 winner Corrado Ciriello.

The rankings of Monza

Race 1: 1. Acquistapace in 30’56 “991; 2. Bianchi at 5” 182; 3. Romagnoli at 8 “910; 4. Famulari at 13” 270; 5. Rabitti at 16 “318; 6. Castorino at 17” 888; 7. D’Alcamo at 18 “529; 8. Squat at 27” 256; 9. Grigis at 29 “961; 10. Toning at 30” 654; 11. Principles at 31 “383; 12. Miatto at 34” 191; 13. Cutral at 36 “276; 14. Francini at 48” 973; 15. Bonsignore at 53 “100; 16. Mastrota at 56” 694; 17. Papetti at 58 “480.

Race 2: 1. Beaver in 30’50 “874; 2. Bianchi at 10” 564; 3. D’Alcamo at 13 “349; 4. Acquistapace at 14” 731; 5. Miatto at 19 “322; 6. Squat at 25” 689; 7. Family members at 25 “817; 8. Vottero at 33” 491; 9. Tones at 35 “383; 10. Cutral at 35” 637; 11. Principles at 37 “030; 12. Romagnoli at 37” 308; 13. Francini at 44 “313; 14. Rabitti at 47” 853; 15. Mastrota at 1.00 “394; 16. Grigis at 1’32” 988

Final ranking

1. Francesco Acquistapace 28 points

2. Cristian Bianchi 27 points

3. Amedeo Castorino 22 points

Winners of the 2022 stages

Spa (round 1): Cristian Bianchi

Imola (round 2): Francesco Acquistapace

Barcelona (round 3): Andrea Miatto

Misano (round 4): Amedeo Castorino

Nurburgring (round 5): Alessio Famulari

Official portal: http://esport.carreracupitalia.it/