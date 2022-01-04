First verdicts in Franciacorta for the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia, the virtual mono-brand of Porsche Italia and AK Esports whose stage on the Porsche Experience Center track, simulated in Assetto Corsa, was broadcast like every Monday last night on Sky Sport Arena.

With a round to spare, the fourth edition of the series celebrated Leonardo Caglioni as the winner of the general classification reserved for “real drivers”, a title that the 18-year-old driver from Bergamo achieved thanks to the success in race 1 and which for the Ombra Racing rider is the pair with the one won in the Prologue held in the spring of 2020.

Among the sim racers, in light of the results of race 2, which marked the return to victory of the reigning champion Gianfranco Giglioli and Team Glo: enclosed in just 7 points, the 25-year-old Stefano Battistella from Turin remained in the race for the crown. current leader, the Roman 2019 champion Danilo Santoro and the 21-year-old Matteo Baio from Brianza, among the three the only one in the first season.

The sixth, decisive appointment of the single-make in the 911 GT3 Cup simulator, on stage at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, will be broadcast on Monday 10 January at 9.00 pm again on Sky Sport Arena.

Race 1

Returning to the Franciacorta round, among the “real” Caglioni closed the score by going on the run in race 1 after having already set the best time in practice. For him, the title reserved for “real” drivers arrived mathematically before the final in Monza thanks also to the “zero” achieved by Simone Cunati, classified outside the points zone.

Giammarco Levorato celebrated on the podium with Caglioni, second and with the best result of the season, while on the third step Michele Malucelli concluded in front of Simone Iaquinta, a concrete top-5 Daniele Cazzaniga and Giorgio Amati, who defended the third placed in the standings by the attacks of the two pursuers who finished on the podium.

Race 2

In race 2, that of the challenges between sim racers, the first center of Giglioli arrived, which had already appeared in growth in the last few outings after a mixed start. The reigning champion is also still mathematically in the running for the title that is decided at Monza, but is chasing 15 points from the top with only 16 points still up for grabs.

The sim racer from Sant’Agata Bolognese of Venezuelan origin preceded Baio on the podium (brilliant second after the great victory in Vallelunga) and the current leader Battistella, who thanks to the third place conquered in front of Santoro (now “subscriber” to the fourth place) has slightly stretched on the same Roman sim racer, who is now chasing him at 4 points.

In the second race at the PEC Franciacorta there is also the top-5 of Corrado Ciriello, who once again brings heavy points to Ombra Racing, the sixth place of the 19-year-old Genoese Federico Carrara, at the best result in his first season in the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia, and the “zero” scored by Michele Nerbi, who just in the round of truth before the finals comes out of the top contention falling to fifth place in the standings, now too far from Battistella.

Thanks to the victory of Caglioni and the placement of Ciriello, Ombra Racing extends among the Teams, in whose ranking also Tsunami RT (Battistella / Levorato) comes into play, joining Team Glo (Giglioli / Cunati) in third place, while Dinamic Motorsport defends himself with Baio and Amati and is still second at 13 points from the top. The teams are also playing for the chances of final victory in the final round of Monza …

The rankings of Franciacorta

Race 1 (drivers): 1. Caglioni in 30’01 ”415; 2. Levorato at 5 ”096; 3. Malucelli Mic. at 7 “690; 4. Iaquinta at 32 ”985; 5. Cazzaniga at 37 ”286; 6. Beloved at 42 ”242; 7. Cassarà D. at 43 ”027; 8. Malucelli Mat. A 48 “075; 9. Lorenzo at 58 ”770; 10. Baccani at 59 ”076; 11. Cunati at 1’05 “007.

Race 2 (sim racer): 1. Giglioli in 29’54 ”514; 2. Bay at 1 ”102; 3. Battistella at 6 ”079; 4. Santoro at 6 ”225; 5. Ciriello at 23 ”305; 6. Carrara at 30 ”341; 7. Tones at 30 ”487; 8. Vottero at 30 ”723; 9. Priests to 312574; 10. Principles at 32 ”108; 11. Vernole at 40 ”788; 12. Family members at 42 ”292; 13. Siddi at 46 ”173; 14. Nerbi at 51 ”411.

Championship. Sim racer: 1. Battistella 50; 2. Santoro 46; 3. Bay 43; 4. Giglioli 35; 5. Ciriello and Nerbi 28; 6. Vernole 23. Drivers: 1. Caglioni 85; 2. Cunati 60; 3. Beloved 56; 4. Malucelli Mic. 50; 5. Levorato 45; 6. Iaquinta 37. Team: 1. Ombra Racing (Ciriello / Caglioni) 113; 2. Dinamic Motorsport (Baio / Amati) 100; 3. Team Glo (Giglioli / Cunati) and Tsunami RT (Battistella / Levorato) 95; 5. Team Malucelli (Vernole / Malucelli Mic.) 73.