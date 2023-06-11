They arrive punctually in parallel with the on-track challenges of the Carrera Cup Italia, the emotions of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia are back again in the 2023 season. This is the sixth edition in the history of the first and innovative sim racing world championship alongside the real one.

A story born in 2018 ready to inaugurate the new season, which will once again refer to the official portal http://esport.carreracupitalia.it/. Involving Porsche Italia, Ak Esports and its technological partners in synergy, as well as Q8 Hi Perform, already the main partner of the series on the track, the one-make virtual races with the 911 GT3 Cup of the Zuffenhausen House turned the simulators back on on June 7 and is bringing back challenges and entertainment among more and less experienced sim racers and the many enthusiasts.

The Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia is by now an attractive and punctual point of reference in the world of virtual motoring, a panorama in which it is the most imitated. Over the years it has had the opportunity to broadcast matches live on Sky Sport channels and has the merit of involving thousands of fans. The winners, some of them among the best and best-known international interpreters, also had the opportunity to experience exhilarating experiences on the track at the wheel of real Porsche cars.

Last year, Turin-born Francesco Purchasepace became the fifth champion of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia. The first to succeed in 2018 was the Emilian sim racer Enzo Bonito, followed by the expert Danilo Santoro (2019), Gianfranco Giglioli (2020; edition preceded by a Prologue won by Giovanni De Salvo) and Corrado Ciriello (2021).

The 2023 format

The 2023 edition of the innovative sim racing project will still take place remotely, each on their own simulator, through the Assetto Corsa Competizione game. Open to all, the first qualifying phase will take place on four historic and fascinating circuits in “hot lap” mode, i.e. on the best lap time, just like in a qualifying session on the track.

The circuits reproduced in virtual form are those of Silverstone, Zandvoort (both new entries in the virtual one-make brand), Spa and Monza. The best time of each sim driver will be recorded on each circuit and the first 32 of each of the four sessions will enter the qualifying race. Always played online, these 32 players will compete over the distance of 30 minutes.

The race will be preceded by a 30-minute free practice session and 15 minutes of qualifying (which will determine the starting grid).

The first three of each of these four qualifying races advance to the Final, for a total of 12 participants. In this case the race will not take place remotely, but on Saturday 7 October entirely “on site” on the simulators that will be installed at the Misano World Circuit on the occasion of the 2023 Porsche Festival.

After free practice and qualifying, the specific format of the Misano Final includes two races with the assignment of points and the final sum to determine the new 2023 champion, just as happened in the 2022 edition.

AK Esports is giving away three prizes for the winners: a voucher for a test drive on the track in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, a Porsche Experience voucher for a track experience in a road Porsche and a cockpit – complete driving simulator structure . In addition, there is also a further prize draw.

Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia 2023 calendar

Silverstone: from 7 to 11 June qualifying / 14 June race

Zandvoort: from 3 to 9 July qualifying / 12 July race

Spa: from 24th to 30th July qualifying / 2nd August race

Monza: from 4 to 11 September qualifying / 20 September race

misano: 7 October Final in the context of the Porsche Festival