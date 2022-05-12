In parallel with the challenges on the track of the Carrera Cup Italia 2022, which began in Imola last weekend, the simulators and emotions of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia are rekindled. The first sim racing championship in the world to join the real one since 2018, the fifth edition of its innovative story is ready to inaugurate the season, which keeps the official portal as a reference for everyone http://esport.carreracupitalia.it/.

Once again coordinated in synergy between Porsche Italia, Ak Esports and its technological partners, in addition to Q8 Hi Perform, the main partner of the series already on the track, the single-make of virtual races with the 911 GT3 Cup of the Zuffenhausen house will bring challenges and spectacle between the more and less experienced sim racers and the many enthusiasts.

The Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia now boasts a leading role in the world of virtual motoring, for which it is an increasingly imitated reference point and one of the most anticipated events. In recent years it has involved thousands of fans, also rewarding the winners with experience on the track. Among these, some of the best international performers.

The first to be crowned champion in 2018 was the Emilian sim racer Enzo Bonito. In 2019 the expert Danilo Santoro won, followed in the roll of honor by Gianfranco Giglioli, who won the 2020 edition, preceded by a Prologue won by Giovanni De Salvo, and by the 2021 winner Corrado Ciriello.

The 2022 format

In recent years, the innovative sim racing project has already given emotions both live on simulators in hospitality and remotely with the 2020 and 2021 appointments broadcast live on Sky Sport channels. The 2022 edition will again take place remotely on its simulators through the Assetto Corsa Competizione game, presenting a format that includes the new 911 GT3 Cup and new scenarios on legendary racetracks, including Spa and the Nurburgring.

In the first phase, open to all, the sim racers compete over 5 rounds that include a week of “hotlap” qualification on the fastest lap and then a qualifying race with live streaming among the best 32. The top 6 of these 5 races, a total of 30 players, are admitted to the Final on 13 October on the Monza circuit following the classic format of the Carrera Cup Italia (qualifying, race 1 and race 2 with inverted grid).

A further two places for the Final will be granted to the two sim racers who made the best virtual lap on the Franciacorta track in the extra-championship mini-session scheduled at the beginning of October. 32 will therefore arrive at the Monza Final and each sim racer will be matched with the official livery of one of the 911 GT3 Cup teams participating in the single-make on track.

For the winners, the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia 2022 offers prestigious prizes, which for the best include thrilling experiences on the track at the wheel of racing and road Porsches. And this time it will all be real.

The calendar

Spa: from 9 to 15 May qualifiers / May 19 race

Imola: from 30 May to 5 June qualifiers / 9 June race

Barcelona: from 20 to 26 June qualifiers / June 30 race

Misano: from 11 to 17 July qualifiers / July 21 race

Nurburgring: from 5 to 11 September qualifiers / 15 September race

Monza: 13 October The final