Police officers stopped a 42-year-old man for driving fast when they were hit by a truck. His behavior causes outrage around the world.

Melbourne – The case of a 42-year-old driver in Melbourne caused a sensation not only in Australia. The man has now been sentenced to ten months in prison in a district court for driving too fast, for possession of drugs – but above all for his behavior towards fatally injured police officers.

The report of Victoria District Court reads bizarre and gruesome. He describes what happened on a highway in April 2020. A 42-year-old mortgage broker broke here with his 911s Porsche violated the speed limit and was stopped by four Victoria Police officers. After a brief discussion and a drug test – which later turned out to be positive – the driver stepped to the edge of the road to relieve himself behind a bush. At that very moment, a truck went off the road and crashed into the stationary vehicles. Three of the officers died at the scene of the accident, the fourth later succumbed to her injuries, according to the BBC.

Police officers injured in an accident – Australian shocked with his behavior “extremely callous and heartless”

However, the Porsche driver reacted neither panicked nor frightened on his return. As the dish describes, he got his cell phone and snack out of his vehicle and began filming the scene extensively. In the seized videos, he is said to have mocked and insulted the dying police officers. “There you have it!” And “That’s justice, isn’t that crazy?” Are among the most innocuous quotes from the man in the report. Even as a paramedic tried to treat the injured, the defendant is said to have continued to film. He then sent the recordings and showed them around.

Court sentenced “Most Hated Man in Australia” – 10 months in prison

Immediately after the negotiations, Judge Trevor Wraight called this behavior “extremely callous and heartless” in a statement and called the accused the “most hated man in Australia”. The press spokesman for the police union in Victoria, Wayne Gatt, is also clear in a statement: “Each of us has to face our mortality at some point. Should it come to this with him, I hope that he will experience the same coldness and cowardice that he showed our people. “

Spot on, Wayne. Our Secretary makes clear just how abhorrent Richard Pusey’s behavior was. The Porsche driver, who filmed our dying members in the moments following last year’s Eastern Freeway crash, was jailed today for 10 months. https://t.co/J60cWFZUEN – TPAV (@PoliceAssocVIC) April 28, 2021

“Ten months in prison is not enough!” – Twitter users are angry about the verdict in Australia

One year after the incident, the court has now sentenced the 42-year-old mortgage broker to ten months in prison. Not enough are found by many Australians who angrily followed the case on social media. “The ten months of the judgment clearly do not meet the expectations of the community. The attorney general should appeal in the hope of a higher sentence, ”says a user on Twitter.

The 10 month sentence for Richard Pusey, who filmed @VictoriaPolice officers in their dying moments on Melbourne’s eastern freeway, surely does not meet community expectations. The DPP should appeal in the hope of a harsher penalty. #porshedriver #pusey – Melissa Meehan 🐯😷 (@melissameehanau) April 28, 2021

Another user writes: "The verdict will never reflect the disgust and rejection of the community. What he did was hideous and inhuman. He doesn't deserve any sympathy because he hasn't shown any himself."