There is a wild animal under the hood. It hisses, it screams, it loves to pant. Sometimes it stays more relaxed, babbling discreetly to itself. The Porsche Cayenne GTS with V8 biturbo engine is an animal temptation, four liters of displacement, 500 hp, 100 km/h in four and a half seconds and yet always ready for the family. At Porsche, GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport. Every morning the boy next door devoured the moment of starting the car. After a few days of unfulfilled longing, he promised us his iPhone and then his sister’s for a ride.