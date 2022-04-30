Winter 2021/2022 was full of fun in the snow, for Porsche. The German brand led to drift several highly experienced pilots and also a champion of alpine skiing, just so as not to lose confidence with the seasonal conditions. As seen in a recent photo shoot collected by Porsche 100 kilometers south of the Arctic Circle, characters such as Simona De Silvestro, official driver of the brand and expert protagonist in the world of open and covered wheel racing; And Ingemar Stenmarkthe Swede with an outstanding track record in the world of skiing.

Thanks to 86 successes in the World Cup (46 in giant slalom and 40 in special slalom), obtained between 1974 and 1989, Stenmark is still today one of the most successful skiers ever. He boasts two Olympic titles, five world championships, three general World Cups and fifteen specialties. He is also a huge car enthusiast. On the Ringeltjärn, a frozen lake in the woods on the outskirts of Arvidsjaur in Sweden, a circuit prepared for the Porsche Ice Experience program hosted him and De Silvestro, along with other drivers, on cars like 911 and Taycan. Stenmark is also registered in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Scandinavia championship, where he will race in 2022 with a 718 GT4 Clubsport.

“It’s super fun, it’s a special event. I can see the driving style on snow of the Carrera Cup and Sprint Challenge drivers. There is also Simona De Silvestro, who can give me great advice. Any suggestions are welcome when you are a beginner. Especially the tricks of the trade, such as managing braking. Simona helped me a lot on this aspect. For the rest, I guess you can learn to run over time, but I’m 66, so I need to gather as much information as possible and as quickly as possible! The Porsche Ice Experience is part of my pre-season preparation. For me it is important to drive a lot, even if I don’t know how many of the ice driving techniques I can transfer to asphalt racing. Thankfully, before it all starts, we have two more tests at Mantorp Park and Gelleråsen Arena circuitsStenmark said.

In addition to his past experiences in Indycar, V8 Supercars and Formula E, De Silvestro is also a familiar face among the drivers who took part in the Ice Experience after a guest appearance at the Carrera Cup Scandinavia last year. As such she was happy to be invited and to give some advice to the group. “I was so excited to be invited to try the Porsche Ice Experience. I’ve never been this far north before and it’s also my first time driving on ice. It’s exciting, but it’s always fun to counter-steer a 911“Said De Silvestro.