Diriyah and Roma have a new rival for the most beautiful track title. The Cape Town E-Prix was a pleasant discovery, with a fast, wide and undulating track on which the powerful Gen3s can perform at their best. The long South African straights were also framed by crowded grandstands, whose presence, regardless of the official numbers, was perceptible even remotely. The lucky spectators witnessed a remarkable race, culminating in a duel for victory in the final laps, in which Da Costa staged a spectacular millimeter overtaking against Jean Eric Vergne. Land praise however goes as much to the Portuguese as to his rivalboth able to duel to the limit with due respect, as indeed is expected of two world champions.

The speed of the South African track highlighted another feature of the third generation single-seaters. Despite the smaller size, the Gen3s are less aerodynamically efficient than the previous Gen2s. The greater resistance to forward movement is the result of the uncovered front wheels on the one hand, now the source of significant turbulence, and on the other hand of the higher speeds reached in a straight line. Unlike in the past, slipstreaming is now essential for saving energy. In Cape Town it was evident that, as soon as someone took the lead of the group, their residual energy rapidly collapsed compared to the pursuers.

Formula E has also now adopted new graphics which, in certain contexts, highlight the instantaneous variations in energy up to 0.1%, by directly comparing the individual cars. This is an important tool, which offers spectators the possibility to better understand where the different cars really make a difference. In the final confrontation between Da Costa and Vergne, it was in fact evident how the Portuguese recovered the energy disadvantage especially in the corners, as well as on the straight, benefiting from the slipstream. Porsche is confirmed to be a well-balanced single-seaterless prone to slipping and wasting energy, and which also manages to maintain higher speeds when cornering, saving further energy when accelerating.

Setback for World Cup leader Wehrlein. The German ran into an error in braking on the first lap, probably also conditioned by a software problem. At the start of the race, the fully charged battery limits recharging from the front generator, requiring an adjustment to the electronic control of the braking system. It is possible that Pascal was misled by an unexpected braking distribution, as well as by brake and tire temperatures still to be stabilized.

Luck for Wehrlein is that his direct rival for the title also leaves Cape Town with a zero. Jake Dennis was penalized with a drive through penalty for failing to meet the minimum tire pressure. Unlike in Formula 1, the race stewards in Formula E monitor the running pressures of the tires live, being able to impose penalties if the values ​​fall below the minimum level. The Briton was penalized after the initial Safety Car and the suspicion is that the sudden slowing down of the pace excessively cooled the tires of his Andretti, reducing the pressures.

Despite the absence of Wehrlein and Dennis, thanks to Da Costa the Porsche-powered ones conquer the fourth victory out of five races, certifying Stuttgart’s domination at the start of the season. However, compared to their debut in Mexico, DS and Maserati show signs of growth, placing themselves together with Jaguar as the most likely to worry the Porsche armada in the future, provided they do not incur other accidents, driving errors or technical problems. One who certainly rejoices is Jean Eric Vergne, who, despite having a DS lower than his opponents, maximized every opportunity, now finding himself in third place after the first five races. The hope for the Frenchman is that the long break into which Formula E is entering will offer DS time to develop the software and set-ups, closing a gap from Porsche which is still wide.