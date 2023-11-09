After several championships finishing at the bottom of the rankings, in Season 9 of Formula E, the year of the debut of the new Gen3, Porsche finally seemed ready to fight at the top of the category. In fact, in the first five events of the season the German team had started very well, achieving five podiums, including three victories. Prestigious results obtained not only with the official team, but also with the Andretti customer team, capable of obtaining five podiums in the first five races, and also with a great success in the opening GP in Mexico.

However, during the championship the official team lacked the consistency necessary to fight for both titles, an aspect that proved fundamental given the growth of its rivals. On the one hand, Jaguar, including the Envision customer team, has made an important leap forward which has led it to impose itself in numerous ePrixes in the second half of the world championship, while on the other DS and Maserati have entered, with the latter has shown important signs of growth.

Pascal Wehrlein then finished the world championship in fourth place, the same achieved by the official Porsche team, behind the Andretti customer team, which instead obtained the title in the drivers’ standings thanks to Jake Dennis. Even Jaguar itself was beaten by Envision, which thus won the constructors’ title, while Nissan managed to impose itself on the McLaren customer team only in the last event of the year, the London ePrix, demonstrating how private stables are competitive.

Photo by: Andreas Beil Thomas Laudenbach, Head of Porsche Motorsport

Although clearly the top management of each manufacturer would prefer to see the official team impose itself on its rivals, at Porsche there is still satisfaction that someone at the wheel of a 99X Electric won the drivers’ title: “First of all, we are a manufacturer of car and our car won the world championship, which is great for us. Jake [Dennis] and Andretti did a good job, he was very strong at the end and he deserved it. And that’s fine for us. It would have been different if another brand had been first,” explained Porsche Motorsport President Thomas Laudenbach in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

“Porsche’s expectation is to win races and championships. In Formula E I think we made good progress this year, the best ever, but in the end we couldn’t reach 100%. Additionally, a Porsche won the drivers’ title with Jake Dennis. Of course, we would have liked to win that for the teams too. So as long as there is room for improvement, we have to look at everything. This is what we do in any series, evaluating all the points, errors and performances together. And one of the things you can do is give the pilot the ability to concentrate 100% on a job. And that’s what we do.”

The first three years in Formula E were not full of satisfactions for the German company, which with the Gen2 achieved two eighth places in 2020 and 2021, followed by a seventh position in 2022. The step forward made in 2023 with the debut of the new generation single-seaters is evident, especially bearing in mind that Porsche not only won the drivers’ championship, but has also long been considered the most competitive package of the lot: “If I think about 2022, yes [c’è delusione], for 2023 I say that we were leading the championship by two thirds, so you probably want to win. It’s a difficult, hard-fought championship, so I think it was a good year. We always aim for first place and with the official team we didn’t get there. So the goal is clear: let’s think about how to improve, whether it’s engineering, technical, operations or strategy. Whatever it is, every single aspect needs to be examined. It’s what we do.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

In an attempt to bring home both titles, it has been decided that Antonio Felix Da Costa, one of the two drivers of the official team, will have to focus exclusively on fighting in Formula E and that, consequently, he will no longer be able to take part in the WEC season. The Portuguese, in fact, had combined his participation in the totally electric series with that of the Endurance championship, where over the years he has achieved numerous successes, winning the 24h of Le Mans and the title in the LMP2 class during the 2022 season. Being part of the Porsche program, Da Costa had been selected as one of the drivers to be put behind the wheel of Jota’s client Hypercar 963, a team with which the Portuguese had raced in previous years.

However, after the double experience in 2023, Porsche has decided that Da Costa will have to focus solely and exclusively on Formula E, a category in which the German brand has made significant investments. The Portuguese made it clear that he did not welcome the decision of the parent company: Laudenbach himself also expressed his opinion on the matter, leaving a small glimmer of light regarding the possibility of competing at least in Le Mans.

“I think we have been very clear throughout the Formula E season. We want him to focus on just one thing. True that the Formula E season starts before Le Mans, so we can talk about it, but it’s not my decision. Antonio he’s a great driver, a fantastic guy and I like him as a person. But then again, this is professional motor racing and the only thing that matters in the end are the results. And at least for next season, we want to follow the path of giving these drivers the possibility to concentrate 100% on the main work. This is the decision for next year. And then we will see what to do for the three titles: the drivers’ championship, the constructors’ championship and the team championship”, added the President of Porsche Motorsport .