The Nürburgring belongs to Porsche, the German brand is only too happy to show that by always wanting to rob back the lap record on the Nordschleife. After dethroning the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series now has to face it after it dared to beat the 911 991 GT2 RS with a time of 6:43.616 on the 20.6km track . “Das ist verboten!”, said Porsche, probably.

Manthey Racing kit

And so Porsche sent its development pilot Lars Kern back on the road with a freshly tweaked Porsche 911 991 GT2 RS with the optional Manthey Racing Performance Kit, which gives more downforce (70 kg on the front axle and 200 kg on the rear axle at 200 km/h). . Also with the kit you get the magnesium rims of the Weissach Package, a coilover and special brake pads for the carbon ceramic brakes. The steel brake lines should also provide more feedback. The intercoolers are additionally cooled with a 9-litre water tank.

6:43,300

All those little bits that can apparently make for a big enough result, because Porsche has once again held the record for road-legal production cars with a time of 6:43.300 on the 20.8 km long Nordschleife, or 6:38.84 if you according to the 20.6 km long stretch counts. Or could Mercedes also win 5 seconds in better weather conditions than on the cold, damp October night of its first attempt? And guard!

Porsche also holds more than just that one record, because the record for ‘fastest SUV’ around the Nürburgring Nordschleife has recently been held by a new, faster variant of the Cayenne. And the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo still holds the absolute record with an absurd time of 5:19.456.