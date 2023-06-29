The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans didn’t go too well for the Porsche hypercars. The best score for Porsche was ninth place. To make you forget that sadness, Porsche is announcing a special Le Mans version of the 911 Carrera GTS three weeks into the 24-hour race. The announcement coincides with the Le Mans Classic event. Only 72 special 911s are built – one for each year that Porsche has been involved – and they are all sold in France.

The full name of the car is the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition. The special 911 is inspired by two Le Mans icons: the 356 SL and 911 GT1. A reference to the 356 SL is the sticker on the side with number 46. The 911 GT1 is commemorated by red belts. Furthermore, the special version distinguishes itself with a lot of Le Mans extras. Just look at the center console, the button on the rear grille and the door frame.

Specifications of the special Le Mans version of the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur branch is working on this special 911. Unfortunately, the Le Mans version of the 911 Carrera GTS will not receive engine upgrades. The six-cylinder boxer still produces 480 hp and 570 Nm of torque. The top speed is 311 km/h. The 72 buyers can choose from an eight-speed PDK automatic transmission or a seven-speed manual gearbox.

Those who want and can buy it must pay 237,819 euros including taxes. This makes it almost 30,000 euros more expensive than the regular Carrera GTS in the Netherlands and 72,000 euros more expensive than in Belgium. For that extra money, owners receive a Porsche key case, interior cover and a personalized book with photos of the car at the factory in Zuffenhausen and at the workshop of Exclusive Manufaktur. That’s what you do it all for, right?