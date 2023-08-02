The Porsche 911 is available in various versions: the Carrera, Carrera S, Carrera T, Carrera 4 and 4S, Targa, GT3, GT3 RS, GT2 RS, Speedster, Sport Classic, Turbo, Turbo S, Dakar, GTS, GT3 Touring, the convertibles and… well, you get our point. That’s why choosing the 911 that’s best for you can be a tough task. That is over from now on. If you want ‘the best 911’, you should probably go for this one: the new Porsche 911 S/T.

It’s quite something to claim that a particular 911 is the best. Let’s explain that. The S/T is a gift from Porsche to itself. The brand celebrates the 60th anniversary of the 911. To celebrate the year of birth, Porsche is building 1,963 units of this 911 S/T. The name S/T does not come out of the blue, by the way. In 1969, Porsche built the first 911 ST: a fast car made even faster with motorsport know-how, but without relying on big wings.

Specifications of the Porsche 911 S/T

There are no major spoilers on the new Porsche 911 S/T either. What he does get: the atmospheric 4.0-liter boxer engine from the GT3 RS. Also in this version it produces 525 hp. The engine is mated to a short-ratio manual gearbox. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.7 seconds and the top speed is a neatly rounded 300 km/h.

Porsche has used a lot of methods to save weight. We mention disassembling the rear wheel steering system and adding carbon fiber parts, including the hood, roof and roll cage. Partly because of this, the Porsche 911 S/T weighs a total of 1,380 kilos. This makes it 40 kilos lighter than a manual GT3 Touring.

Andreas Preuninger about the S/T

If this all sounds like the 2016 Porsche 911 R to you, well, you’re not far off the mark. Despite Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger saying the S/T is unique, this car is built the same way: a love letter from the builder to the enthusiast. When we talk to Preuninger about it, we get the feeling that the S/T is some kind of passion project.

The best thing about the Porsche 911 S/T is its purpose. It looks like this car was built to be driven in the real world and not necessarily on a track. So it may not be a direct relative of the R, but there is a similarity in what the car is supposed to represent. So: Does Preuninger think this is the ultimate modern 911? “I don’t think so… I know he is,” he says.

Sometime in October we can welcome the Porsche 911 S/T in the Netherlands. It is not yet known what you will pay for it. Buyers do know that they will receive a special Chronograph 1-911 S/T watch with their car. The price will probably be incredibly high, but when someone like Preuninger comes up with these kinds of claims, you can be sure that the result will be special.