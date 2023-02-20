A. is also planned for the Porsche Cayenne all-electric future. The Zuffenhausen-based carmaker will launch the battery-powered successor of its large SUV on the market in 2026: It will be two years since the introduction of the EV variant of another Porsche SUV, the more compact Macan, and the debut of the K1 will only be one year away. seven-seater maxi crossover. In short, a rather clear strategy that adopted by Porsche, which aims to combine the advantages of electric technology with the popularity of SUV segment in all its forms.

Returning to the next electric Cayenne, we know it will be built on the same EPP architecture on which sits the smallest Macan and the Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV which should make its debut by the end of this year. Compared to the Macan EV which will be equipped with a 100 kWh battery for an expected range of over 482 kilometers on a single charge, the new Cayenne should guarantee a greater range: we recall in fact that the capacity of Porsche’s new modular prismatic batteries it can be scaled up or down based on the vehicle’s wheelbase, meaning that on an impressively sized SUV like the Cayenne the company will aim higher with specification. Furthermore, as reported by Autocar, the new generation batteries currently being implemented on electric Porsches will actually be able to split in half so you can recharge more efficiently with a 400V charger.

As for engine specificationsthe new Cayenne EV should be powered by two electric motors, one for each axle, which will guarantee greater efficiency and power density compared to the electric propulsion units that equip the current Taycan: we do not yet know how much torque and power will amount to the next Cayenne electric, but if we also make a comparison with the Macan EV in this case, we can assume that Porsche will aim for a maximum output of around 603 hp.