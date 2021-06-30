Porsche Cayenne enters a new dimension of performance. In fact, the Stuttgart car manufacturer presented its Super SUV in the new version Turbo GT: Thanks to this more powerful variant, the Cayenne Turbo GT becomes Porsche’s most powerful petrol SUV. Based on the Cayenne Coupé Turbo, the new German Super SUV in the Turbo GT version features a number of stylistic changes compared to the other model variants, all designed as functional measures for more efficient cooling of the engine and brakes as well as to ensure greater stability and downforce.

Let’s think for example of the prominent rear spoiler, now wider than 25 mm which is said to provide the car with an additional 40 kg aerodynamic load, or to the second spoiler positioned on the roof and with new elements in carbon fiber, the same material that the Stuttgart house has decided to use for the rear-view mirror caps and the lower part of the rear diffuser, or the double central exhaust terminal. The aesthetic innovations also extend to the wheels, with the new performance tires 22 ″ Pirelli P Zero Corsa specially developed for the Cayenne Turbo GT. Inside the passenger compartment there is no shortage of points of interest: a new sports steering wheel stands out, with the integrated Sports Response button, and electronically adjustable sports front seats.

Porsche Macan EV, first details on the interior

The most interesting aspect of this version of the German Super SUV obviously concerns the engine, though. To push the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT thinks a 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbochargers updated, capable of unleashing a maximum power of 631 hp and delivering torque of 850 Nm, for a surplus of 89 hp and 70 Nm compared to the standard Cayenne Turbo. Thanks to this increase in values, only the Turbo S E-Hybrid version guarantees more power in the range, with 670 hp. Returning to the Cayenne Turbo GT, thanks to this specification it is capable of shooting from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.3 seconds (when equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Pack) and to reach a maximum speed electronically limited to 300 km / h