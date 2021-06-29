Larger air intakes on the side, a 25 millimeter larger carbon fiber rear spoiler, exhausts in the center of the rear bumper and gold colored seat belts. Oh, and an extra 90 horsepower. That was necessary to make the Cayenne Turbo the fastest SUV on the Nürburgring. Then in camouflage, but now fully revealed. This is the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, the fastest Cayenne ever.

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT only comes with a coupé roofline and four seats. The new version devoured the entire Green Hell (20.832 kilometers) in just 7 minutes and 38.925 seconds. In case you forgot: that is as fast as a Lexus LFA. And faster than a Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera. Or a Porsche 911 Turbo S of the 997 generation. And, moreover, faster than the inventors of the laws of nature ever intended.

The specifications of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

The engine is still the well-known 4.0-litre V8 from the Volkswagen Group, but with a load of new parts. The crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons and timing chain are new. In addition, the turbo and the cooling were played with to increase the performance. The result is 640 hp and 850 Nm – good for a 0-100 time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 300 km/h.

This makes the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT a special offer within the group. Because until now the Lamborghini Urus (with the same engine and many other equal parts) was the Big Daddy of the SUV range. And while the Urus is still 10 horsepower more powerful, it’s 0.3 seconds slower to 100 than the new Turbo GT. The top speed is still 5 km/h higher.

The price makes it even more difficult for buyers

Because the starting price for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is 276,500 euros, which is almost equal to the starting price of the Urus. Or is this when we have to tell you that you should really just buy a Cayenne GTS and a 911 next to it if you really want to go fast? You didn’t hear that from us.