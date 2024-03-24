If you regularly scroll through the pages of this website, you will come across many so-called performance SUVs. But there is only one that you can rightly call the pioneer of this genre, and that is the Porsche Cayenne. Although its badge is more than twenty years old, it remains extremely relevant, especially now that a handful of new hybrids have been launched as part of a third-generation refresh of the good old SUV-with-a-big-S.

Most buyers of the will undoubtedly make their choice between the E-Hybrid and the S E-Hybrid. This duo pairs different flavors of V6 pleasure with a 177-horsepower electric motor and a 25.9-kWh battery pack for a more than decent amount of performance and an emissions-free range of about 50 miles. The S is faster (obviously) and has air suspension as standard, so if you want to make a Cayenne your everyday car, that's obviously the version to get.

That's how strong the strongest Cayenne is

But if you have a Purosangue breathing down your neck, you won't get there with everyday. And so it's time for the latest halo-Meet Cayenne: the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. It uses the same electric motor and batteries, but in combination with a mighty, powerful V8 with two turbos, for an impressive power of 739 hp and a monster torque of 950 Nm.

Porsche may have been a little over-enthusiastic in making a boiling hot Spanish track available to try it – the suppliers of those poor brakes and tires must have been very grateful – but on public roads it's mind-boggling. It combines genuine class with all the childish obscenities that a 700-horsepower container home can unleash.

The changes to the new chassis

Changes to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid's updated suspension mean there's a lot more difference between the Turbo's various driving modes, so switching to Sport (or Sport Plus, if the road isn't too bumpy) actually injects a extra dose of energy in a chassis that itself has little to complain about a lack of dynamics.

The performance is completely over the top, but you can soothe your conscience with that exceptionally useful amount of electric range. We have less praise for the fact that Porsche insists that there is an additional charge for four-wheel steering. To charge another 1,800 euros for something that is so integrally linked to the capabilities of an already pricey car, that really feels like stealing.

It could be even crazier, but don't do it

If you are purely concerned with performance, you will probably opt for the 29 grand GT package, which is reserved for the slightly more cozy Cayenne Coupé. That version replaces the old Turbo GT (which no longer meets European emissions requirements) and lowers the car by 10 millimeters, gives it a wider track and shaves 100 kilos off the weight, in clever ways that you will never notice. .

That's the sharper, more eager car on the track, and the car you need if you really want the most extreme Cayenne on the menu. But let's not pretend you really need those extras. Due to the enormous breadth of his talents, the standard Turbo E-Hybrid is more than enough.

Specifications of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid (2023)

Engine

3,996 cc

V8 biturbo hybrid

739 hp @ 6,000 rpm

950 Nm @ 2,400 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.7 s

top speed 295 km/h

Consumption (average)

1.7 l/100 km

39g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,930×1,938x

1,685 mm (lxwxh)

2,895 mm (wheelbase)

2,545 kg

70 l (petrol)

539 / 1,557 l (luggage)

Prices

€186,500 (NL)

€187,878 (B)