The Porsche Cayenne range is renewed with a new special series. Named Platinum Edition, it is a more refined version of the SUV from the Zuffenhausen-based carmaker: it will be available on the standard Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne S, as well as on the respective coupé variants, at prices starting at around 69,000 euros. Porsche has already started the orders for the new Cayenne Platinum Edition, with the hope of winning over the largest number of new customers right away. The first deliveries are scheduled for the summer.

Aesthetically speaking, the new Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition includes a number of painted design elements in Satin Platinum color: think of the air intakes in the front fascia or the logo in the rear rear, just to name a few. The model is also equipped with standard 21 ″ RS Spyder Design wheels, also in Satin Platinum, specially developed for this special version of the SUV. Standard black sports tailpipes and high-gloss black window trims complete the overview. As for the body color, the new Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is offered in white, black and a range of metallic colors, including Jet Black, Carrera White, Mahogany and Moonlight Blue. Furthermore, for this version of the model, the German car manufacturer has also thought about the shade Chalk, which Porsche itself calls a “special color”.

The aesthetic novelties also extend inside the passenger compartment: the SUV boasts chalk-colored seat belts, aluminum trims and door sills finished in brushed aluminum embellished with the words “Platinum Edition”. As for the equipment, the new Cayenne Platinum Edition comes as standard with LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, panoramic roof, Bose Surround Sound system, eight-way adjustable sports seats and Porsche logo on the headrests. Porsche ManufakturEither way, it will offer a wide variety of interior and exterior customization options specifically for this special version of the SUV.