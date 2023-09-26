The Porsche Cayenne range expands with the introduction of a third E-Hybrid variant. Let’s talk about Cayenne S E-Hybrid, plug-in hybrid version of the Stuttgart brand’s SUV: in the range it sits between the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, and boasts a system power of 382 kW/519 HP as well as a total torque of 750 Nm. It also gets better electric range, which reaches 90 kilometers, as well as the charging power which reaches 11 kW. The standard overview is completed by expanded equipment with adaptive air suspension.

Plug-in hybrid engine

Focus on the hybrid powertrain of the new Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. The heart of the system it is represented by a three-liter V6 turbo unit with a power of 260 kW/353 HP, which combines with a 130 kW/176 HP electric motor, for a system power that as previously mentioned reaches 382 kW/519 HP and a total maximum torque that stops at 750 Nm. High specifications equal performance high: the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, and is capable of reaching a top speed of 263 km/h.

Suspension and battery

An important innovation from a mechanical point of view is represented by the introduction of air suspension with double chamber and double valve technology, which guarantee maximum versatility. Similar discussion regarding the optimization of the hybrid system of the current generation of Cayenne, which translates into a range of travel in purely electric mode increased up to 90 kilometres, an improvement made possible above all by the presence of the 25.9 kWh battery. As for charging, the new on-board alternating current charger allows the Cayenne S E-Hybrid to restore all the energy stored in the battery in less than two and a half hours with a charging power of up to 11 kW.

Equipment and prices

We close with the aesthetic aspect. This third E-Hybrid variant of the Porsche Cayenne is equipped as standard with 20″ Cayenne S wheels and a dual tailpipe exhaust system in brushed stainless steel: the SUV version also features the Silver exterior package, a different matter for the Coupé version which instead offers the Black exterior package. The standard Matrix LED headlights complete the style overview, while the new HD-Matrix LED headlights are available as an option. Orders already open also in Italy, first deliveries scheduled for November: prices start from 121,775 euros (or from 126,045 euros for the Coupé version).