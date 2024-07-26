The Future of Porsche Cayenne will be played on three fronts. The Zuffenhausen car manufacturer has in fact confirmed that in the next decade its SUV will be offered in thermal and hybrid versions, in addition of course to the fully electric one: the current third-generation Cayenne should in fact be updatedjoining the fourth-generation electric Cayenne, technically unrelated to the third, which is due to debut next year.

The Future of Porsche Cayenne

According to Autocar, the improvements promised by Porsche on the non-electric versions of the Cayenne are expected to concern the efficiency of the 4.0-liter V8 engine of the SUV, used in the top-of-the-range Cayenne S with 468 hp, the GT with 650 hp and the Turbo E-Hybrid PHEV with 729 hp, with the aim of ensuring that the engine in question is ready to meet future legislative requirements. As for the 3.0-liter V6 of the current generation, offered in the 351 hp version or in the PHEV E-Hybrid models with 464 hp and S E-Hybrid with 512 hp, we do not know what Porsche’s intentions are.

Three solutions, one model

“Cayenne has always defined the prototype of a sports car in its segment. In the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will define the standards in the segment as Electric SUV – commented Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche – At the same time, in the next decade Our customers will still be able to choose from a wide range of powerful and efficient combustion and hybrid models.” More details regarding the future of the Cayenne range are expected in the coming weeks.