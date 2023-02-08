The third generation of Porsche Cayenne is preparing for the debut of the restyling, what should be the final touch before the transition to full electrification. However, the facelift that the Zuffenhausen-based company has carried out on the sports SUV is not a simple mid-career renewal but a more massive intervention that involved various components of the car, from the kinematic chain to the chassis, obviously passing through the design, the equipment and connectivity. “It is one of the most extensive product updates in Porsche history”explained Cayenne development manager Michael Schätzle.

In addition to realigning the powertrain portfolio, the engineers of the Porsche Development Center in Weissach they made major revisions to the Cayenne’s chassis system. The aim was to achieve an even wider range between typical Porsche on-road performance, long-distance comfort and off-road capabilities. To this end, the Cayenne will be equipped, among other things, with a new semi-active chassis. Also, drivers and passengers will be treated with a new, largely digitized display and operating concept with enhanced connectivity features. The innovative lighting technology of the HD-Matrix LED headlights will improve both comfort and safety in the new Porsche Cayenne.

With so many new technologies, complex and elaborate testing was required to fine-tune the components perfectly, most of which were completely new developments. “We are putting the new Cayenne through a comprehensive and comprehensive test programme, just as if we had developed it from scratch.”, explained test manager Ralf Bosch. In addition to increasingly accurate virtual simulations, real-life testing is still a top priority for Porsche. It represents the test to see if a new model is ready for launch. During what we call comprehensive vehicle testing, the goal is to ensure operational stability and functionality of all components and systems as they interact, in situations that the customer experiences and far beyond. In the endurance tests, the life of a vehicle is simulated under the harsh conditions that rarely occur in the hands of the customer. Under day-to-day conditions, the vehicles cover well over 200,000 kilometers in urban traffic, on country roads and on the motorway in just a few months.

To simulate extreme conditions, the prototypes also travel around the worldor, with the aim of testing their quality and durability in different climatic zones. For the new Cayenne, testing took place in Asia, Africa, Europe and North America. In total, more than four million test kilometers were driven. No technical details were provided on the update to the range of engines but the colleagues from Motor1 have unveiled the first upgrades: the new engine offer on the Porsche Cayenne will include the 3.0 V6 biturbo now capable of delivering 353 HP and 500 Nm, the 4.0 475 HP and 600 Nm twin-turbo V8 for the S, with an increase of 34 HP compared to the 2.9 V6 used in the previous generation, the Turbo GT which will reach 660 HP and finally the plug-in hybrid versions with over 680 HP powertrains and a battery with increased capacity, from 17.9 to 25.9 kWh for a total range of over 80 HP. The debut of the Porsche Cayenne restyling should take place in April.