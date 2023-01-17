DYou could have done without the same camouflage film on these prototypes. When Porsche sends the third generation of the Cayenne into the second half with the usual facelift in April, it’s not the cosmetic touch-ups that make the difference. More than ever, the Swabians rely on the inner values ​​of the large off-road vehicle.

Of course, this applies above all to the drive. It focuses undeterred on the combustion engine, and that will not change in at least three more years. But the Cayenne is now also flirting a little more intensively with Generation E. Project manager Stefan Fegg has revised the plug-in hybrids in particular, of which there will be three performance levels in the course of the year. The battery capacity increases by almost 50 percent to 25.9 kWh. Together with more efficiency in the drive train and a bit smarter electronics, this ensures 80 percent more electric range, Fegg lets know during the joint acceptance drive.

So that the elite in a hurry no longer have to charge, the Cayenne now draws 11 instead of the previous 3.6 kW of electricity from the socket, and the power of the electric motor from 100 to 130 kW, so that even the plug-in Based on a system output of 470 hp. As in the Panamera, it should be around 700 hp for the top model.









That should be a little comforting. Because although they sold five times more than planned, the elemental Turbo GT will be removed from the range, at least in Europe, because its engine could no longer be hopped over the hurdles of the emission standard.







Porsche has definitely retained its soft spot for the V8. Not only the rest of the world benefits from this, which can look forward to a Turbo GT with 660 hp. Instead of the 2.9-liter V6 engine for the Cayenne S, there is now a new eight-cylinder with a solid four-liter displacement and 475 hp everywhere. The only V6 engine in the range remains the three-liter in the basic model, but the Swabians have also increased its output: Instead of 340 hp, the vehicle registration now shows 354 hp.

So proud of the optimized chassis

There are many parallels to the all-electric Taycan around the steering wheel. Finally, the dashboard of the off-road vehicle is fully digitized. There is a new steering wheel with the rotary switch for the different driving programs. A separate display now flickers in front of the passenger, which, thanks to a special blocking film, can even show films while driving because it cannot be seen from the left. And on the center console disappears – what a pity – the gear knob. As a small lever in the dashboard, it makes more space between the seats for an air-conditioned cell phone holder and the cup holder, but pulls the Cayenne a little further away from the driver and thus shifts the Porsche pendulum a little further away from the 911 to the Taycan. And that, although project manager Fegg is still so proud of the optimized chassis, which not only wants to offer more comfort, but also more control.

Of course there is also a new make-up for the new model year: retouched headlights, a new front apron and the tailgate with the number plate moved down are hidden under the prototype foils.