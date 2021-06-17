It is possibly the most useless thing you can say about a car: ‘this is the fastest SUV on the Nürburgring’. Perhaps if you were to traverse the area within the Ring in a straight line, including the villages you come across – it would make sense. But high cars and high cornering speeds, that remains a strange combination. That doesn’t stop manufacturers from regularly taking a shot at the official Ring record for SUVs. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q and the Audi RS Q8, among others, were already able to beat themselves on the big chest.

Now Porsche has set the record sharp. The new ‘performance version’ of the Cayenne – an official name not yet released – devoured the entire Green Hell (20.832 kilometres) in just 7 minutes and 38.925 seconds. That is, just to mention something incredible, as fast as a Lexus LFA. And faster than a Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera. Or a Porsche 911 Turbo S of the 997 generation.

Summer conditions

The fast lap was driven on June 14 with an outside temperature of 23 degrees and an asphalt temperature of 46 degrees. Behind the wheel was Lars Kern, known for many other Porsche records on the Ring. The only changes to the fastest SUV on the Nürburgring were a racing seat and a safety cage. The Cayenne was built on specially developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa Performance tires fitted as standard.

“The high steering precision and stoic calm on the rear axle give a lot of confidence,” says Kern about the fastest SUV on the Nürburgring. “In the fast corners, such as between Hoher Acht and Eiskurve, the direction changes are very fast. The vehicle does not rock and has no tendency to understeer at all. […] The wheels usually come off the asphalt at Pflanzgarten I and II. The Cayenne, on the other hand, passes these passages in a controlled and calm manner.’

Soon we will get in ourselves and you will read our test of the fastest SUV on the Nürburgring in TopGear Magazine. Until then, enjoy the video below of the new performance Cayenne in action.

