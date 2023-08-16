“The thing with the armrest,” says the spokesman when handing over the test car, “that should be done. We reworked that.” There are things. It’s amazing enough that a new Porsche sometimes leaves the design office with a flaw. It is anything but a matter of course that the first criticism is immediately followed up and readjusted. And honor us a bit. Not that the common journalist is vain, but reference should be made to the first sentence of the report after the first test drive in the freshly prepared Cayenne a few weeks ago, which read: “Is the armrest catch in the middle the only what appears to be a weakness at first glance has obviously been done right. So the armrest, it slides forward even if the elbow is only lightly supported.”

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Now it slides forward when the arm is supported a little more clearly on it, but it still releases itself too easily from its notch, which can only have one consequence: unfortunately we have to run the Cayenne a third time and put it to the test. Which really wouldn’t be a burden, on the contrary. We don’t know of any other car in this category that suits everything the task demands and the driver desires as perfectly as this SUV from Porsche. The concept and technology have been thought through to such an extent that discovering one or the other weak point is downright thieving, as there is something human about this exceptional talent on wheels.