M.al suppose we weren’t worried. Then we didn’t look at the huge amount of money or the immensely high gasoline consumption, and we weren’t interested in the question of whether the world needs big SUVs, especially coupes. So we’re just delighted with the performance, the driving behavior and the great sound that the Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupé offers. We should also mention the good amount of space – no wonder with an exterior length of 4.94 meters, and despite the roof being pulled down to the rear, you can still sit comfortably in the rear. The legroom also fits. We would do without the two-way bench with the shelf in the middle and order a three-way bench at no extra charge.

Like the two turbo Cayennes, the GTS has a V8 engine instead of a V6, and 460 hp and 620 Newton meters of maximum torque are obtained from a four-liter displacement. This makes it the weakest V8, which of course is relative. The big bumblebee has a tremendous thump, from a standing start it reaches the 100 km / h mark in 4.5 seconds. This means that it cannot undercut a 911, but it is fixed at 100 than the four-cylinder Boxster, which is a good 800 kilos lighter.

The engine roars tremendously, especially if you have a flap exhaust and the central tailpipes, which are subject to a surcharge. These belong to a “lightweight sports package” that costs 9,460 euros and which also includes a carbon roof. With a base price of 118,490 euros, the GTS is not a special offer anyway, the test car had extras for almost 50,000 euros and thus came to a final price of 168,381 euros.









Photo gallery



Driving report

:



Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe





Because the GTS is designed to be particularly sporty and has all-wheel drive that prefers the rear axle, we trust it to keep up with a Cayenne Turbo on the country road, simply because it is so nimble. It actually drives almost as lightly as a sports car, steering, power delivery, precision, cornering, everything is great. The rear-axle steering for 2046 euros, the air suspension for 2136 euros and the “Dynamic Chassis Control” for 3272 euros certainly contributed to the driving behavior of the test specimen.

The outrageously expensive, optional ceramic brakes (8937 euros) are a bit of a disappointment. We imagine shorter braking distances, but this may have been due to the winter tires that were mounted on the 22-inch rims. It was also more than ten degrees. At the rear, the tires are even wider at 315/35 than at the front (285/40).

The top speed of 270 km / h was therefore taboo, but 240 km / h is also quite nice and easy to reach. The sprint from 80 to 120 km / h in just 3.2 seconds is more relevant in everyday life than the famous sprint value to 100. If you leave it on the Cologne-Frankfurt motorway at 120 km / h according to the speedometer, you save in eighth gear with 1800 Revs the engine per minute and comes to an average of 9.9 liters of Super Plus for 100 kilometers.

That sounds good, but very few will drive a car like the Cayenne GTS that way. If you challenge it, you have to reckon with up to 18 liters per 100 kilometers, our average was ultimately 16.2. The fun that the spacious sports car is in the dress of an SUV can therefore be paid for more expensively. A 90 liter tank ensures an acceptable range.

Porsche has said goodbye to diesel, now the hybrids, which can also drive purely electrically, should save. The V8 engine is also available with an electric helper, at 180,000 euros it is the top model in the series. Half of all Porsches are to be sold electrified by 2025, enthusiasts should enjoy the GTS while it is still being built. Either way, you need the right change for a Porsche.