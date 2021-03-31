M.al suppose we weren’t worried. Then we didn’t look at the huge amount of money or the immensely high gasoline consumption, and we weren’t interested in the question of whether the world needs big SUVs, especially coupes. So we’re just delighted with the performance, the driving behavior and the great sound that the Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupé offers. We should also mention the good amount of space – no wonder with an exterior length of 4.94 meters, and despite the roof being pulled down to the rear, you can still sit comfortably in the rear. The legroom also fits. We would do without the two-way bench with the shelf in the middle and order a three-way bench at no extra charge.

Like the two turbo Cayennes, the GTS has a V8 engine instead of a V6, and 460 hp and 620 Newton meters of maximum torque are obtained from a four-liter displacement. This makes it the weakest V8, which of course is relative. The big bumblebee has a tremendous thump, from a standing start it reaches the 100 km / h mark in 4.5 seconds. This means that it cannot undercut a 911, but it is fixed at 100 than the four-cylinder Boxster, which is a good 800 kilos lighter.