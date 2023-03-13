After the Macan, another Porsche-manufactured SUV will soon debut in a 100% electric version: it is the Cayenne, the best-selling model from the Zuffenhausen-based car manufacturer. New confirmations are arriving about the EV variant of the German crossover: it will be launched on the market in 2026about two years after the Macan EV and one year before the seven-seater K1, and will be marketed alongside the petrol and plug-in hybrid versions of the same model, which will receive a substantial mid-cycle restyling so as to remain attractive to the public also in the second half of the decade.

What we know about the Porsche Cayenne EV

Porsche itself confirmed the introduction of a 100% electric version of the Cayenne, which on the occasion of its Annual General Meeting added that the fourth generation of the SUV will once again underline the German manufacturer’s goal of delivering more than 80% of its new models in full electric version in 2030. To date, the details known about the Cayenne EV are still very limited: We know the model will use the same PPE architecture as the Macan EV and the closely related Audi Q6 E-tron expected later this year, which assumes it will come equipped with the same advanced torque vectoring and all-wheel drive technologies, a Porsche’s attempt to bring some of the driving dynamics typical of traditional Cayenne versions back into the electric age.

Power and autonomy

According to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, the energy specifications of the Cayenne EV should surpass those of the Macan EV, with the latter to be equipped with a 100 kWh battery for a zero-emissions range of more than 480 km. However, the torque and power of the new electric SUV are not known: we know that the Macan EV will be launched with a total power of 603 HP and a torque of 1,000 Nm, numbers which, if they were also reflected on the Cayenne EV, would make it far more powerful than the current ones. S and GTS versions.