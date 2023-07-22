Take a guess: what’s more expensive? The smaller Porsche Macan with a four-cylinder and 265 hp or the larger Cayenne with a V6 and a combined output of 470 hp? From the fact that we ask the question, you can already deduce that it must be the Cayenne.

At least in the Netherlands, because our special tax system makes the Cayenne E-Hybrid the cheapest SUV you can get from Porsche. The Macan is more than 8,000 euros more expensive. It had been that way for a while, and it has remained that way since the facelift.

The E-Hybrid is even cheaper in the Netherlands than in Belgium, even if it only saves 2,000 euros. There, the Macan costs about 75,000 euros and is therefore much cheaper than the Cayenne. The V6 without hybrid stuff can also call itself the cheapest Cayenne with a price just under a ton.

Why is this Cayenne so cheap in the Netherlands?

The hybrid technology reduces emissions and thus reduces the financial blow to the fingers of the Dutch tax authorities. Porsche also offers a V6 without electrical engineering and that is suddenly 35,000 euros more expensive. Then you also have more than 100 hp less. Porsche probably only sells it to people who do not read the brochure.

To complete the list, there is the Cayenne S. The bloody fast Turbo GT with 640 hp has been scrapped in Europe because they could not make the car meet the emission requirements (within budget). As a compensation, the Cayenne S now gets a V8 instead of a V6. This version only costs 70,000 euros more than the hybrid – and then you only have 4 hp extra. So you don’t have to worry about that for a long time.

If you want to place a bet on which version you will see most in the Netherlands, then you have to bet everything on this Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid. The updated version of the plug-in hybrid will also have a slightly larger battery in addition to a slightly more powerful electric motor.

With this you should now be able to drive completely electrically for about 75 kilometers. If you save the charge for the urban kilometers, it is even 90 kilometers. The charging speed has also increased to a maximum of 11 kW. Porsche also reports that the regenerative braking works a bit better.

What has changed on the Porsche Cayenne?

Porsche tweaks the Cayenne on the outside, but the biggest changes take place inside. The lever to operate the automatic transmission is now on the dashboard, right next to the steering wheel. On the center console you will find an extensive control panel for climate control and there are now no less than three screens on the dashboard. And another head-up display.

The counters behind the wheel are now completely digital, and just like in the Taycan, there is no longer a roof over the counters. With the facelift, the passenger in the front also gets a screen for the sniffer. Here you can control the music as a co-pilot, see if the driver is not secretly speeding or set the destination and look at the navigation.

It’s great that the driver cannot see this screen due to a special coating. This way, the passenger can watch a movie in peace without causing distraction. The screen responds at ease to the input – especially for a paid option this could be a bit faster.

Another small point of irritation is the armrest in the middle, which keeps sliding forward when you lean on it, hitting the contents of the cup holders. Porsche promises us that they will do something about it; the car we are testing is a pre-production model.

The ‘S’ in SUV takes the Cayenne very literally

Under the skin, Porsche has started working on the suspension, specifically the dampers. Both the steel-sprung chassis and the air suspension now have a longer range. For example, the difference between the normal mode and the Sport Plus mode should be even greater. Our Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid has the air suspension. It also tends to be sporty in normal mode – after all, it is a Porsche.

Especially with the direct response of the wheels to the steering wheel, you can easily take a corner or two with it. This is without a doubt one of the sportiest SUVs of the moment, but that sporty slant has a downside. The Cayenne is extremely searchy. With a little rutting, you can let go of the steering wheel and the car will stay on the rails. But it also dives with devotion in other bumps in the road surface.

The result is that the car constantly moves back and forth on some roads. We checked three times whether we had accidentally left the lane assist on and whether it was not a sneaky intervention. Add the direct steering behavior to this and you have a rather nervous whole. We are driving it today in Austria; maybe it’s not too bad in the Netherlands. But in Belgium…

How does the six-cylinder in the hybrid Cayenne react?

The powertrain can make the switch between sporty and normal driving a lot better. If you take it easy, the powertrain responds appropriately to the input and the Cayenne keeps its V6 low in the revs. In many cases, the electric motor will do the job with a small hum. Switching the V6 on and off without hesitation and really only when braking do you sometimes feel the changing of the guard between the real brakes and the electric motor.

If you press the Sport Response button on the steering wheel, the car will briefly pull out all the stops for a quick sprint, for example to overtake. The V6 then climbs fanatically in the revs with a nice sound, thanks to a valve in the exhaust that opens.

Faster hybrid on the road?

It is not as unnecessarily violent as with the old Turbo S E-Hybrid with V8, but the pace is more than adequate – and it suddenly rhymes very nicely with the sporty chassis. Incidentally, Porsche reveals that this is only the first batch of powertrains for the new Cayenne – who knows, there may be another Turbo S E-Hybrid with a V8 and around 700 hp.

If you’re looking for an SUV that literally takes the ‘Sports’ in its name, you can hardly make a better choice than the Cayenne. If you are looking for a car that is ‘just nice and high’, then you might be better off going for an Audi Q7 or Q8.

Specifications of the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid (2023)

Engine

2,995 cc

V6 turbo hybrid

470 hp @ 5,400 rpm

650 Nm @ 1,400 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds

top 254 km/h

Consumption (average)

1.5 l/100 km

33 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,930×1,983x

1,696 mm (lxwxh)

2,895mm (wheelbase)

2,500 kilograms

75 l (petrol)

545 / 1,563 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 110,000 (NL)

€112,589 (B)