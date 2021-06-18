Tests for the facelift of Porsche Cayenne. The SUV of the Stuttgart car manufacturer is preparing to debut in an updated version, both from an external design point of view and inside the passenger compartment, in this case from the technological and connectivity aspect. At the moment Porsche has not yet commented on when the new version of the Cayenne will be unveiled in all its details, but the rumors circulating on the web suggest that there shouldn’t be much missing.

Porsche, here is the sixth generation infotainment

On the aesthetic side, at the front the updated Porsche Cayenne should boast the radiator grille equipped with a new shape. Likely changes will also be made to the headlights, which will most likely be larger and will enjoy rather complex lighting technology. At the rear, however, it is reasonable to expect new exhausts and redesigned headlights. The main innovations, however, should be encountered inside the car: Porsche proceeds towards the total digitization of the passenger compartment, and for this reason it seems intent on getting rid of the physical speedometer in the center of the instrument panel. It is possible that the infotainment system is the one unveiled by Porsche itself these days, which includes better graphics, improved voice control software and, perhaps more importantly, compatibility with Android Auto. For sure, we know that this sixth generation infotainment system will debut on the 911, Panamera and Cayenne models from this summer.