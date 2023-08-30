Porsche has launched a new version of the Cayennecall Turbo E-Hybrid. This model plug-in hybrid it is more powerful than the previous generation. Hybrid technology has been improved, increasing electric range and overall power. An electric motor from 176 HP combines with a 599hp twin-turbo V8bringing the total power to 739 hp.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

The new Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful Porsche Cayenne ever produced. The high-performance plug-in hybrid drive ensures a total output of 739 HP and 950 Nm of couple. The declared average consumption is 1.7-2.0l/100km with CO2 emissions between 39-45 g/km according to the WLTP cycle.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe

The performances are worthy of a supercar: from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and it reaches a maximum speed of 295 km/h. The new 25.9 kWh lithium battery that powers the 176 HP electric motor offers a range of up to 82km and can be recharged in approx 2.5 hours with the 11 kW on-board system.

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is also equipped with adaptive air suspension standard with advanced two-chamber technology and valves. This feature allows the rebound and compression phases of the suspension to be adjusted separately, improving comfort and safety.

The plug-in high-performance SUV also includes the Porsche Torque Vectoring Pluswhile Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and rear-axle steering are optional.

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is offered in SUV and Coupé variants. Both versions feature front-end styling reserved for Turbo models, with enlarged vents and details in glossy black.

The exterior design highlights the sporty nature of the models with wheel arches and rear bumpers that integrate with the bodywork. Other distinctive details include twin tailpipes in brushed stainless steel and red brake calipers.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé in motion

Internally, there are aluminum details and door trims that underscore the performance. The roof is covered in Race-Tex. Standard equipment includes a GT sports steering wheel warmed upa drive mode selector and leather sports seats adjustable in 18 directions. Leather comfort seats with 14-way adjustment are also available.

Price Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

The starting price of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is 176,324 euros in Germany, while the Coupé version starts from 179,775 euros. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with the gt packagewhich costs 208,454 euros in Germany

👉 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid: 176.324 euros

👉 Cayenne Coupé Turbo E-Hybrid: 179.775 euros

👉 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid GT: 208.454 euros

Photo Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

