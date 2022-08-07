Shortly after the launch of the first Porsche Cayenne in 2002, the engineers of the German brand considered three more variants of the SUV that would become extremely popular. A coupe, an extended version of 20 centimeters with an additional row of seats, and even a convertible. The idea, as we know today, did not go through. But the project was sufficiently advanced until the modification of a test carwhich is not even definable as a real prototype.

It would have been an absolutely unconventional car: a cabriolet based on Cayenne first series about 4.8 meters long, after all, it would have had unprecedented proportions.

The only example of the Cayenne discovered it is kept in storage at the Porsche Museum. As mentioned, it is a Package Function Model: the designers had removed the roof, giving up introducing the stiffening measures of the body necessary for a convertible. Unable to provide safe and stable driving, the vehicle was transported to its destination when needed. Test drives were never planned, as the convertible PFM was only built to evaluate four criteria. In the car, the left rear light was positioned low, while the right one was noticeably higher. The passenger compartment corresponds to that of the production model, but the windshield is shortened.

The requests that the engineers had set themselves were the following: Are the seats comfortable throughout the vehicle when the roof tapers towards the rear and when the windshield and A-pillars are shortened? How practical is the Cayenne as a two-door model, but with doors longer than 20 cm? Is it possible to accommodate an elegant, high-quality soft top that can also be folded quickly? How should the rear axle be designed?

A now familiar soft-top mechanism would have been foreseen: the trunk lid of the Cayenne-PFM was fixed at the front and rear, allowing it to open in both directions. The roof would travel over the fixed tipping bar and would have been “swallowed” at the rear by the trunk lid, which opened in the opposite direction, folding to Z. The system is similar on the Porsche 911 Targa, generation 991. The mechanism then never passed the computer simulation phase and therefore it was not built. Today, the fabric floor is stowed away in the trunk and has to be mounted manually if necessary.

The Cabriolet’s profitability predictions were not particularly promising and doubts remained that the car would look as attractive as any other Porsche. “A convertible SUV is both an aesthetic and a formal challenge“Said Porsche Chief Designer Michael Mauer, who was not yet in office in 2002.”An SUV always has a large and heavy body. If you combine this detail with a small top half and then cut the roof you get very strange shapes“.