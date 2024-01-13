Driving your Porsche Carrera GT has been a risky operation since the recall.

Since the summer of 2023, the Porsche Carrera GT has become an art object. No car. Why? Because you're not allowed to drive it. A worldwide recall has been initiated by the German car manufacturer. Due to corrosion, mounting bolts on the front and rear axle can break off with all the consequences that entails.

Porsche Carrera GT recall

The bad thing is: Porsche has organized the recall, but is not yet actually repairing CGTs on a large scale. Last year, the German car manufacturer already communicated that it expected parts in the third quarter of 2024. Until then, the advice is not to drive the car.

That advice has been adopted by government agencies, which means that the car insurance may no longer be valid. This means that in the event of a (unilateral) accident, no compensation will be paid for damages. You don't want to take that risk with a car worth more than a million euros. And so since last year, CGTs worldwide have been at a standstill.

Keep driving

According to Jalopnik there are, at least in the United States, now two camps. Neat Carrera GT owners who have indeed not driven a mile since Porsche's communication. But also a group that says: I'll just keep driving. With the latter, I can honestly imagine it if you drive some kilometers in no man's land, to stretch the legs of the Porsche. Because standing still is bad for a car. Let alone more than a year.

Nothing has changed in Porsche's communication. In July 2023, the brand expected the correct parts to arrive in Q3 2024. They are still aiming for the third quarter. But that is an expectation, there may also be delays.

The whole thing with the Porsche Carrera GT recall has done little to the value of the car. Despite the fact that you are not officially allowed to drive the car, the car continues to slowly rise in value. Forking out 1.5 million euros for a CGT in good condition is still the case in 2024. In any case, that is good news for owners who have one.

