The Porsche Drive subscription is intended to inspire younger target groups for cars. Cayenne and Macan should be subscribed to instead of bought. Hamburg is the capital of the horsepower.
Hamburg / Stuttgart – Porsche has a subscription model for its vehicles* introduced. A car is made available to the customer for a monthly fee. Apart from the gasoline, the manufacturer assumes all costs. The company wants to appeal to a younger group of customers who remain flexible and do not want to buy a car.
Hamburg* is the Porsche capital of Germany. Nowhere are more vehicles from the manufacturer driving around than in the Hanseatic city. This is also due to the prominent drivers. Udo Lindenberg* is an avowed Porsche fan. When his car was stolen and then tracked down he thanked the finder profusely*. Also Tim Mälzer* drives a Porsche. Fans like Attila Hildmann*, whose 911 had to be towed*, do not seem to be able to scratch the image of the brand.
