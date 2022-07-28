Apparently it has been known in the corridors of the paddock for months that Porsche will race in F1 again in 2026. Only the mob wasn’t sure yet. Until now. There is no official message from the two organizations yet (hence the quotes), but Motorsport.com has a document stating that Porsche is buying a 50 percent share in Red Bull Racing.

“In Morocco, among other places, official information was published this week about the approval of the application that Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH have submitted to allow Porsche to take over 50 percent of the shares in the F1 program from Red Bull,” the statement said. website. Apparently there is a legal obligation to report such matters.

The latest addition from Porsche would mean that the German sports car brand will participate in F1 again in 2026. In that year the motorcycle regulations change slightly again, which is a good entry point for new brands. In addition to Red Bull, AlphaTauri would also drive Porsche engines.

Where Audi remains in this story is not known. According to previous rumors, Audi would take over the McLaren team – and perhaps even the entire car brand. We still have more than three years before everything has to be known, so we will have to be patient.