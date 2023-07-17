Formula E is getting ever closer to celebrating its tenth anniversary, a historic and by no means obvious milestone. Over the last decade, the championship for battery-powered single-seaters has gradually consolidated, supported by other electric disciplines such as Rallycross and Extreme E. However, the motoring panorama still lacks a championship for electric Touring or Gran Turismo cars, after the failed attempt of the ETCR. A somewhat surprising lack considering the success of battery-powered supercars on the market, but the organizational movements have never stopped.

Collective interest

Covered wheel competitions are a subject of great interest to manufacturers, for a twofold reason. The advertising return deriving from the similar design between the production models and the racing derivatives is accompanied by the possibility of selling racing cars to private teams, becoming another important business area. It is therefore not hard to believe that the FIA ​​and manufacturers show a concrete interest in organizing an electric GT championship soon.

“The FIA ​​is working carefully on this, if we think, for example, of the attempts to organize the Electric GT. We also discussed other categories. I think there is a great desire and a strong push to electrify GT racing”, he declares to the microphones of FormulaPassion Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport. The idea of ​​a FIA Electric GT Championship dates back to 2021, but since then updates have been increasingly sparse. The latest dates back to last June, when 2026 appeared as the launch date of the championship in the FIA’s annual environmental report.

Furthermore, in June 2023 the FIA ​​published technical regulations to define a class of electric Touring and GT cars strictly derived from the series. The category takes the name of ESV, acronym of Electric Sports Vehicleand aims to define the technical basis for a racing car class inspired by the old group N. The ESV will come into force in 2024 and will serve as the basis for the future organization of electric championships.

Derivatives, not prototypes

According to Thomas Laudenbach, the failure to organize an electric GT championship so far is linked to the shortage of battery-powered road cars: “We must not forget that the GTs derive from production cars, but we don’t have that many battery-powered vehicles on the street right now. This makes everything more complicated. If we organized a championship now, it would be based more on prototypes.” However, according to the latest plans disclosed, the electric GT championship proposed by the FIA ​​will be based precisely on prototypes rather than on production derivatives.

Based on what was released by the FIA ​​in 2021, for example, manufacturers will be able to freely assemble their own battery pack starting from standard cells supplied by Saft. However, the vice president of Porsche motorsport does not believe that prototypes are a viable path for GT racing based on private teams: “It will have to be sustainable, not only from an environmental point of view, but also from an economic point of view. If we start organizing GT races including customer teams, it wouldn’t work if they were based on prototypes”.

To arrive at the formation of an electric GT racing scene alongside the traditional one, there are still several technical and economic obstacles to overcome. However, it is only a matter of time to listen to Thomas Laudenbach, given the strong interest of the parties involved: “Don’t be too negative. Everyone, including us, is pushing in that direction. I think that sooner or later it will come. Maybe it will take some time: it is very difficult to set up and define in all the boundary conditions. It’s not a lack of will from the manufacturers or the FIA, it’s just a big challenge.”