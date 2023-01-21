2022 has been a record year which has just ended for Porsche in Italy. Indeed, the Italian branch of the car manufacturer in Stuttgart achieved its best result in history in terms of deliveries: 7,282 cars sold by the company to its customers were registered in the 2022 financial year, up 16% compared to the previous year. Thanks to this positive trend, Italy rises one position in the standings and becomes the seventh single market in the world in terms of volumes, the third in Europe after Germany and Great Britain.

As for the individual models, the most requested in 2022 were once again the SUVs of the Porsche range, with the Macan in the lead: no less than 3,318 customers have purchased a specimen of the German compact crossover, while the Cayenne follows in second place with 1,407 deliveries. A short distance away was the icon of sports cars, the 911, which recorded 1,337 units sold to customers, reaching third place in the national ranking. This is followed by the Taycan, the first electric by Porsche, which closed 2022 with 635 total deliveries, a slight increase compared to the previous year. Finally, positive results for the Panamera, of which 346 units were delivered, while 239 customers bought the 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman. The year also closed positively after-sales departmentwith a turnover of over 60 million euros, for an overall increase of 16% compared to 2021.

“We close an extraordinary 2022, which underlines the solidity of our company and the excellence of our products – commented Pietro Innocenti, CEO of Porsche Italia – Despite the important challenges that we had to face related to the shortage of components and the consequent delay in deliveries, we managed to achieve a historic result, even surpassing the pre-pandemic record levels. We look to 2023 with confidence, thanks also to a rich order portfolio that allows us to start the new year with serenity”. Positive results for Porsche have also arrived globallywhere it recorded a slight increase in deliveries: in total, the German manufacturer delivered 309,884 cars in the last twelve months, or 3% more than in 2021.