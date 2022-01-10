Is this a case of ‘where there is smoke, there is fire’ or is it mainly wishful thinking? Earlier there were very persistent rumors that Audi would take over McLaren. This turned out not to be true. Later came the news that Audi would soon announce that they will become an engine supplier for F1. The latest whisper is that Porsche will also become an engine supplier, alongside Audi. That reports the British CAR Magazine.

Sources report to the magazine that the plan is almost ready and that the board of directors at the Volkswagen Group still has to give its approval. If everything goes ahead, Porsche and Audi will become engine suppliers in 2026, when the new engine regulations come into effect. Porsche would then become the engine supplier for Red Bull. The two brands would develop the F1 engine together. From 2026, the F1 cars will again be driven with a 1.6-liter V6, but without the electric turbo.

Audi would buy McLaren

According to the magazine, Audi is entering into a partnership with the motorsport branch of McLaren and they will still take over the automotive branch. Audi then becomes both engine supplier for the F1 team and owner of the supercar brand. We are very curious to see what all of this turns out to be true.

Is this all right?

For now, it’s all rumors with no basis. However, it often happens that takeovers are known long in advance. It was leaked almost a year in advance that Rimac would take over Bugatti. On the other hand, more and more brands are stopping the development of the combustion engine and the focus is shifting to battery cars. Can such a gigantic investment still be recouped?

And does it fit within the outlined strategy? We are somewhat skeptical. On the other hand, many car brands are working on sustainable fuels and F1 is also fully committed to this synthetic fuel. In that regard, it could align with these plans. Either way, it wouldn’t be wrong for Audi and Porsche to get involved in F1; it can make for a nice fight.