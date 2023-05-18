At Automotive Dealer Day 2023 there is also glory for Porsche. The car manufacturer from Zuffenhausen was awarded the DealerSTAT 2023 as the manufacturer most appreciated by dealers thanks to a high degree of satisfaction obtained in various areas. This is the third consecutive year and the seventh in the twenty years of the survey in which the Italian division of Porsche has obtained this type of recognition.

Porsche wins

We remind you that DealerSTAT is a study promoted by Quintegia, or the Study and Research Center that deals with innovation and networking, which verifies every year the degree of satisfaction of dealers against the brands they represent on the national territory: this year’s survey involved the networks of 33 brands and represented over 63% of Italian dealers, the latter questioned through an anonymous questionnaire of 60 questions. And it was precisely in the context of this questionnaire that Porsche Italia was able to make a difference.

The reasons for the award

Many i strengths that the sales network has recognized in the Italian division of the German brand: the effectiveness of the brand positioning strategy, profitability, sales and after-sales management, support for the electrification strategy and attention to growth and the training of professional figures who operate in the network through the development of training courses and the provision of specialist training are just some of these.

Pietro Innocenti speaks

“Receiving this recognition, for the third consecutive year, is a source of great satisfaction – he has declared Pietro Innocenti, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Italia, who went to Verona to collect the award – The appreciation of our Dealers for an open and constant dialogue is confirmed. This allows us to implement a winning strategy, being a guide for our dealerships but at the same time capturing their privileged point of view as a direct channel with customers. Together we will continue to offer the best possible service to our rightfully demanding customers.”