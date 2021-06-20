Stay sub-judice the result of the first Puebla E-Prix, held on Saturday on the Miguel E. Abed circuit in the Mexican city. The team Porsche has in fact filed an appeal against the disqualification remedied by Pascal Wehrlein, excluded from the ranking after crossing the finish line as a winner.

The German, as well as his teammate André Lotterer (and the two Nissans) paid a administrative error of the team, who did not indicate in the technical passport of the cars the sets of tires used in the race – violating article 3.2 of the technical regulations and article 36.5 of the sporting regulations.

ePrix Puebla-1: Wehrlein disqualified, Di Grassi wins

A measure that appeared immediately disproportionate, given that the administrative infringement has not got no impact on performance. However, it is not the first time that a team error has serious repercussions on the result achieved on the track by a driver.

If Abt had lost the victory in Hong Kong in 2017 because the barcodes placed on the inverter and on the MGU unit of the car did not correspond to those indicated in the technical passport, this year in Valencia Stoffel Vandoorne saw pole position vanish for a Mercedes error in typing the code of one of the tires mounted on its Silver Arrow.

Under the lens also the timing of the stewards’ work, since the communication by the team must take place 10 minutes before departure. If Wehrlein and three other drivers on the track were to be disqualified, why let them race against 20 other cars for the duration of the ePrix, with all the implications of the case?

Furthermore, the communication that Wehrlein was under investigation for a technical infraction appeared around the middle of the race, but until the checkered flag the same Porsche did not receive any details on the nature of the investigation. So much so that Wehrlein had been informed by the wall of a possible five-second penalty, except to receive the frozen shower via radio once he crossed the finish line.

“If we look at the big picture, that’s not a good sign. We will have to talk about it in the Sporting Working Group for make sure the regulations are written in such a way that a mistake like this does not affect the outcome“, The words of Amiel Lindesay, Head of Operations of Formula E, ad Autosport. “Especially when, as in this case, the tires fitted were just right. It is never good for the championship, for the driver and for the team“.

The same Alejandro Agag apologized to the fans for what happened: “I love races and I love one true race. I saw a great performance from Porsche and Pascal, and I wasn’t happy that they didn’t win“, Reports the British newspaper.

“We have to apologize to the fans because they don’t know what happened“. However, the founder of the electric championship already has the solution in his pocket: “We have to learn the lesson. This time it’s simple. Let’s make sure everyone has the correct tires before the race starts. Now you understand why I was so angry yesterday. I wanted to take out someone. Luckily I didn’t“.