Porsche accelerates in terms of connectivity, and it does so not only on board its cars but also within its facilities. The German automaker has indeed achieved a agreement with Vodafone for the creation of the first European hybrid 5G private network to be implemented at the Nardò Technical Center, in Puglia. We are talking about the center where Porsche tests its own cars, but also those of other car manufacturers: the goal is to make ultra-fast 5G connectivity available to allow real-time exchange of the data transmitted by the cars to the research centers of the German brand.

As underlined by Il Corriere della Sera on newsstands today, the new infrastructure will also allow customers of the center to develop and test a wide range of technological applications for the mobility of the future: we are not only talking about vehicle connectivity, but also of evolved systems assisted driving and autonomous driving. “5G mobile private networks can act as a stepping stone for companies, enabling them to evolve the business model – commented Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business – In Nardò, mobile private network technology makes it possible to create a structure that looks like a real one smart citywith seamless coverage on and off the loop for the next generation of applications that will transform transportation and mobility.”

And what better context then for this application than that of Nardo Technical Center, which is spread over a total of seven hundred hectares and has over twenty high-performance automotive test tracks. This high-connectivity installation, explains the newspaper, also allows Porsche to “connect directly and faster also to cloudthus enabling greater global online collaboration capacity and more efficiency in the field of data-driven engineering”.