





TAG Heuer and Porsche launched this Thursday (11) the new connected luxury watch. The TAG Heuer Connected Caliber E4 – Porsche Edition was inspired by the design of the Porsche Taycan electric collection.

The smartwatch even has Wear OS features for Porsche car owners, allowing car information to appear on the watch screen, such as battery level and mileage driven so far.

In ice blue, the physical clock and software match the design and tone of the electric Taycan, referring to the exterior of the car.

The watch face was inspired by an electric circuit and a racing circuit. “The thrill of driving is part of the legacy of TAG Heuer and Porsche, and this watch celebrates the fearless spirit of the two Maisons, while also highlighting the sustainable innovation of the Taycan,” comments Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, of the design.

Other features of the watch reminiscent of the Taycan is the 45 mm wide case in black titanium, with metallic ice blue accents, which is also present in the car.

The model also has fitness features, which include guided workouts integrated into the TAG Heuer Sport app.

more about the design

The case is sandblasted in black titanium, the bezel is in black polished ceramic, with a scale that goes from zero to 400 (just like the Porsche speed), where the car-related functions can be consulted, or metrics such as heart rate.

The crown is in black steel, with black rubber around it, where the TAG Heuer shield is. At the bottom of the bezel, the word Porsche also appears.

The watch band is made of black calfskin with a carbon fiber pattern and blue stitching, like the finish on the interior of the car. It is still possible to change the bracelet, as the device also comes with an additional one, made of black rubber.







