





Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios have teamed up to bring to life Sally Carrera, a lawyer from the movie Cars inspired by a 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera.

Only one unit of the 911 Sally Special was produced and will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on Saturday (20), at Monterey Car Week, in California. Proceeds from the auction go to two charities: Girls Inc, for young women, and another organization that supports refugees from Ukraine. “Like Sally Carrera, the 911 Sally Special is unique,” ​​says a Porsche note.

“Together with Pixar, we brought Sally’s spirit to life in a new way, not on screen but off. With this unique street 911, the ‘Sally Special’, which we are auctioning for charity, we want to help people who urgently need support, in keeping with the spirit of the film’s character,” said Sebastian Rudolph, Vice President of Communications, Porsche sustainability and policy.

The car is painted in sally blue metallic, a custom paint that was applied by hand. Sally’s tattoo is also present. The upholstery has special fabric in three colors, combined with leather and stitching.







