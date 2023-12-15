In 2024, the 12h of Spa-Francorchamps will be held for the first time, an unprecedented race launched by Porsche Motorsport in collaboration with Creventic reserved only for the 911 GT3 Cup.

The event is set for the weekend of 6-7 September and will be called the Michelin 992 Endurance Cup, therefore reserved for all teams and drivers racing with the Weissach cars in the updated 992 version.

The German cars that we usually see in action in dedicated single-make and GT championships will be able to compete along the 7.004km of the Ardennes circuit with sporting regulations drawn up by Creventic, the organizer of the 24H Series, which also includes the very famous 24h of Dubai.

As with the GT races, this too will be divided into categories, PRO, PRO/AM and AM, and naturally each car will be equipped with tires from the sole supplier Michelin developed specifically.

“Many of our 911 GT3 Cup customers already participate in races in the 24H series organized by Creventic,” explains Oliver Köppen, head of the one-make series and GT competitions at Porsche Motorsport.

“For this reason we are delighted to support Creventic's latest initiative. It offers our customers another exciting opportunity to race their 992 generation Porsche Cups in an endurance event on one of the most famous Grand Prix circuits in the world.”

All information is available on the event website, www.992-endurance-cup.com.