What do you get when you bring two icons from the car (travel) world together to build a special caravan concept? Studio FA Porsche and Airstream asked themselves that question when they designed this house on wheels. Say hello to the Airstream Studio FA Porsche Concept Travel Trailer. He probably has everything you need on vacation (except a shorter, more memorable name).

This week he will make his debut at the SXSW (South by Southwest) festival in Austin, Texas. For us it is currently only available as a digital render. Porsche celebrates the brand’s 75th anniversary at the festival, under the name ‘Porsche X’. Beautiful, such a short name. The shrunken aluminum creation behind the digital Macan takes the best of Airstream and Porsche design styles. A tasty combination, we think.

The Porsche Airstream caravan

Airstream’s well-known caravan design is retained and gets some Porsche-inspired parts. Think of a pop-up roof and a lower suspension so that it is more usable – read: easier to store in your garage. The rear of the caravan provides better aerodynamics. Inside, the living space is used to the maximum, while also remaining very functional. In other words, many hinges and hidden compartments.

There are solar panels on the roof that send energy to the lithium batteries. You can also just use a charger. Handy for when the electric Macan arrives. Whether the concept will actually be built, the brands keep in the middle. It would be too easy to say ‘assume not’, because dreams are allowed, right?