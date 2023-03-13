Airstream, a company that develops luxury recreational vehicles, in partnership with Studio FA Porsche, created a travel trailer concept. The Airstream Studio FA Porsche Concept Travel Trailer is still a project, the companies haven’t said if the model will become a reality.

The trailer has a roof with extra space, a lowered suspension, exposed windows and a futuristic look. Chassis height can be adjusted for better aerodynamic efficiency and off-road manoeuvrability. The roof is made of carbon fiber and can be raised while camping. There is even a space below the floor.

A living area can also be transformed into a space for dining, working or sleeping. The trailer has a bathroom, kitchen and balcony.