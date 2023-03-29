The network of charging infrastructures for owners is further expanding an electric Porsche or electric. The models on tap of the Zuffenhausen car manufacturer will in fact be able to benefit from the interoperability agreement signed by the Italian division of the German brand and Plenitude (Eni), through its subsidiary Be Charge. Thanks to this partnership, Porsche owners will be able to recharge their vehicle at over 14,000 Plenitude+Be Charge points, which will be integrated into the Porsche Charging Service.

Easily accessible Fast and Ultrasfat columns

Motorists will be able to use Fast and Ultrafast infrastructures (over 150kW of power). At the Ultrafast points, which have a power of no less than 300 kW, it will be possible to refuel your Taycan up to 80% in just 22.5 minutes under optimal conditions. Through the Porsche Charging Service, Porsche customers will also be able to access the rates reserved for them and recharge their car at all the enabled columns, i.e. 88% of the points available in Italy in e-roaming and over 95% if we consider Hyper Charge facilities only (HPC). From the My Porsche app, the “Sustainable Energy” filter also allows you to view only the charging points, such as those of Plenitude+Be Charge, which use certified energy, through guarantees of origin of European origin, as fed into the grid and produced from plants powered by 100% renewable sources. It will be sufficient to activate the recharge from the app, available for the iOS and Android operating systems, or through the Porsche Charging Service Card supplied to all customers who have activated the service.