Just seven months ago, at the end of August, everything seemed ready for the official return to F1: Porsche had in fact filed and registered the F1nally brand, an operation that was considered the prelude to the official announcement of the agreement with Red Bull starting from 2026 on the occasion of the advent of the new regulatory cycle relating to power units, drive units which compared to the current ones will be simplified by the loss of the MGU-H component which caused Honda to suffer so much in the first years of its return to F1. In Belgium at Spa, on the other hand, it was only Audi that formalized its entry into F1 in 2026 alongside Sauber, which will gradually be taken over in terms of company shares between now and 2026. The negotiation between Porsche and Red Bull did not materialize for the willingness of the brand belonging to the Volkswagen group to buy 50% of the shares of the team, a factor that would have made Red Bull lose an independence it did not want to give up. As reported by the newspaper the-Race.com Porsche would definitely abandon the goal of returning to F1 in 2026 although in the championship it is still an interesting showcase for the Stuttgart company.

Not even from McLaren

After the black smoke in the negotiations with Red Bull at the end of 2022, especially in conjunction with the Mexican Grand Prix, several rumors had circulated according to which Porsche was one step away from an agreement with Williams. In reality, the team that would have entered into discussions with Porsche would have been McLaren, but even in this case, the discussions did not go beyond preliminary talks. Porsche has decided to focus on Formula E and the WEC Hypercar even if, as the CEO of the Volkswagen group had already underlined in 2022, losing an opportunity for Porsche like that of 2026 means saying goodbye to F1 “at least for ten years” that is, until the next new regulatory cycle, which represent the only opportunities not to debut with too much handicap compared to those who have been racing in F1 for decades in terms of skills and know-how.

Footwork-Porsche 1991, an adventure to forget

For at least a decade, therefore, 1991 will still remain the last year with Porsche at the start in F1, even if only for a few races. The Footwork-Porsche project in 1991 immediately started off on the wrong foot when the German engine proved too cumbersome to the point that the car had to be redesigned. After six races, however, the disappointing results led the team to adopt the Cosworth engine, even if the championship ended without points with a tenth place as the best result signed by Alex Caffi in Japan.